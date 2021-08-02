Xometry, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Xometry had issued 6,875,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $302,500,000 based on an initial share price of $44.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on XMTR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $79.17 on Monday. Xometry has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

