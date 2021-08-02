Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $79.17

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.17, but opened at $82.15. Xometry shares last traded at $82.94, with a volume of 712 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xometry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

