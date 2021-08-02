XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $2,181,600.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $2,181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XPEL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.95. 226,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in XPEL by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP raised its position in XPEL by 425.2% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in XPEL by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

