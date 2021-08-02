XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $2,181,600.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $2,181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of XPEL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.95. 226,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $103.84.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
