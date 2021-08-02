XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,800 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 793,400 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $2,062,515.00. Insiders have sold 249,782 shares of company stock valued at $20,781,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $2,160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in XPEL by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in XPEL by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $92.60 on Monday. XPEL has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

