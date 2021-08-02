XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

NYSE:XPO traded down $54.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,965,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,880. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.41. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,489,593.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

