xRhodium Price Reaches $1.10 on Major Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002759 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $422.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005417 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004933 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00034398 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001075 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00039412 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00025329 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

