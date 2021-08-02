XSGD (XSGD) Market Cap Hits $33.60 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. XSGD has a market cap of $33.60 million and approximately $83,325.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00102892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00138518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.99 or 1.00068880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.00847871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 47,539,140 coins and its circulating supply is 45,661,233 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

