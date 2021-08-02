XTRABYTES (XBY) Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.02 million and $309.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00102332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00138589 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,523.92 or 0.99891621 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

