Xueyan Wang Sells 10,407 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,233,916.06.

Shares of COUR stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.20. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

