XYO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $512,694.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. XYO has a market cap of $74.04 million and $512,694.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

