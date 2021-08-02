YAM V3 One Day Volume Tops $527,501.00 (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $527,501.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00807549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00094936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00040934 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,864,282 coins and its circulating supply is 12,409,915 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

