YAM V3 (YAM) Price Tops $0.61

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. YAM V3 has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $514,319.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,403,527 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

