YAM (YAM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $247,728.00

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.70 or 0.00814056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00091831 BTC.

About YAM

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

