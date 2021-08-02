Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Yamana Gold has raised its dividend payment by 259.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Yamana Gold has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of AUY stock remained flat at $$4.49 on Monday. 8,708,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,247,063. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

