Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Yandex alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $4,652,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yandex has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.