Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.71.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $4,652,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.
