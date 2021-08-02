Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YGR. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$1.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$116.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40.

In related news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$43,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,796.29.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

