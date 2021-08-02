Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $16,638.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.38 or 0.00287598 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00140228 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00144823 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002129 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 178% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003761 BTC.

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,417,981 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

