YENTEN Trading Down 3.2% This Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $107,619.98 and approximately $18.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YENTEN has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,455.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.19 or 0.06676362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $546.02 or 0.01383882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00357993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00130793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00591839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00371913 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00292525 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.