YETI Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of YETI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $96.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $98.93.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in YETI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in YETI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

