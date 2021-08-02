YF Link (YFL) Price Reaches $77.94 on Major Exchanges

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. YF Link has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $550,590.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be bought for approximately $77.94 or 0.00198814 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00057000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.00807700 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00091647 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

