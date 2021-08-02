YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $53,473.30 and $107,312.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00006044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YFIVE FINANCE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00057087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.00808871 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00091529 BTC.

About YFIVE FINANCE

YFIVE FINANCE (CRYPTO:YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,515 coins. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFIVE FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFIVE FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.