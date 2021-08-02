YGGDRASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $360.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00061069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.14 or 0.00808102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00095567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040615 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YEED is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.