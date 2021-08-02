Yield Guild Games One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.88 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $173.17 million and $16.88 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00006048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00100252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00139081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,650.49 or 1.00077125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.03 or 0.00851962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,135,864 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

