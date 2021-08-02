Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $921,152.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00102332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00138589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,523.92 or 0.99891621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.18 or 0.00844594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

