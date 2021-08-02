Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.84 million and $876,838.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00100588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00140285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.12 or 0.99755266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.14 or 0.00845711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

