Yield Protocol (YIELD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $1.92 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00061066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.00812775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00095935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

