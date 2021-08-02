Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Down 17.5% in July

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 285,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of YRD traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,903. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $344.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

