yOUcash (YOUC) Achieves Market Cap of $531.01 Million

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, yOUcash has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $531.01 million and approximately $93,297.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00807549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00094936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00040934 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,709,142 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars.

