Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) COO Sells $2,441,661.04 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $133.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

