YUSRA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,472.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges. YUSRA has a market cap of $7.68 million and $14,472.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00102892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00138518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.99 or 1.00068880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.00847871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,804,180 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

