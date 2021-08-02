YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Tops $0.30

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $328,733.90 and approximately $73,726.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00102527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00138164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,231.65 or 1.00078099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.00848802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,599 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

