Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,609 shares of company stock worth $11,050,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,485,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 53,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,693. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

