Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. American Woodmark reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Woodmark.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

AMWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.28. 1,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $72.43 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.