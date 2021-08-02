Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). Avalara reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,408 shares of company stock valued at $15,880,004. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Avalara by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVLR traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.84. 659,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,760. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.62. Avalara has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.