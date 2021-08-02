Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $827.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce sales of $827.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.80 million and the highest is $867.77 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $652.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.