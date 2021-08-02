Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. Cimpress posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $102.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.