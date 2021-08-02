Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $655.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post $655.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $640.00 million and the highest is $661.08 million. Five Below reported sales of $426.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 143,985 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $194.42 on Monday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Earnings History and Estimates for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

