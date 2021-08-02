Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.58 billion to $13.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84. LKQ has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.