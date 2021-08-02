Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $620.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report sales of $620.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $649.50 million and the lowest is $580.87 million. Masonite International posted sales of $499.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR opened at $113.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.41. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

