Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Maximus posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.06. 171,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,474. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.74. Maximus has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 85,491 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

