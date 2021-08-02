Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million.

RADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RADI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. 110,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $125,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

