Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.73. The TJX Companies reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 411.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.81 on Monday. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.