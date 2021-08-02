Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.80. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. South State CORP. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

