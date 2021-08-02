Zacks: Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.68. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

ACHC opened at $61.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.32. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

