Zacks: Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. AdaptHealth posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

AHCO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.84. 719,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.58.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $428,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 12.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

