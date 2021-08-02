Zacks: Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after buying an additional 118,074 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 212,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after buying an additional 45,272 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $86.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

