Zacks: Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce $4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.99. Deere & Company posted earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $17.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.15 to $18.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $20.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.79 to $22.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

Deere & Company stock opened at $361.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $173.36 and a one year high of $400.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

