Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $146.15. The stock had a trading volume of 59,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of -385.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

