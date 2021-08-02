Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report $509.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.10 million and the highest is $529.00 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $437.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165,970 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $6,553,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $3,794,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NBR opened at $87.51 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.98.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

