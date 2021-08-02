Zacks: Analysts Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.61 Million

Brokerages expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $113.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.08 million and the lowest is $110.90 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $109.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $462.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.20 million to $476.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $492.22 million, with estimates ranging from $462.90 million to $549.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.95 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.